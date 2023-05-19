Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2023: NKE, IFF, FL, DIS

Consumer stocks were declining late Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.6%.

In company news, Nike (NKE) may have misclassified thousands of independent contractors, leaving it open to potentially facing total tax fines of more than $530 million in several countries and possible class-action lawsuits, the Guardian reported, citing a July 2022 review of Nike's independent contractors in the US, UK, Netherlands and Belgium. The company's shares fell 3.6%.

Foot Locker (FL) was down past 27% after the retailer reported lower fiscal Q1 results and forecasted a steeper-than-expected decline in 2023 sales.

Walt Disney (DIS) is removing some content from its Disney+ and Hulu streaming channels as part of cost-cutting measures, Deadline reported. Disney shares were down 2.5%.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is exploring a sale of its Lucas Meyer Cosmetics unit for about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported. International Flavors & Fragrances shares were down 0.5%.

