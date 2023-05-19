Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2023: IFF, DIS, FL

Consumer stocks were decreasing Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.9%.

In company news, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is exploring a sale of its Lucas Meyer Cosmetics unit for about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported. International Flavors & Fragrances shares were up 0.1%.

Foot Locker (FL) was down past 26% after the retailer reported lower fiscal Q1 results and forecasted a steeper-than-expected decline in 2023 sales.

Walt Disney (DIS) is removing some content from its Disney+ and Hulu streaming channels as part of cost-cutting measures, Deadline reported. Disney shares were down 2.2%.

