News & Insights

Markets
FL

Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2023: FL, FTCH, NDLS, XLP, XLY

May 19, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.07% lower recently.

Foot Locker (FL) was shedding 25% in value after posting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $1.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

Farfetch (FTCH) was rallying by nearly 19% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.29.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) said Chief Executive Office Dave Boennighausen will serve as interim chief financial officer after the resignation of CFO Carl Lukach, effective June 9. Noodles & Company was recently declining by nearly 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FL
FTCH
NDLS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.