Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2023: FL, FTCH, NDLS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.07% lower recently.

Foot Locker (FL) was shedding 25% in value after posting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $1.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

Farfetch (FTCH) was rallying by nearly 19% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.29.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) said Chief Executive Office Dave Boennighausen will serve as interim chief financial officer after the resignation of CFO Carl Lukach, effective June 9. Noodles & Company was recently declining by nearly 6%.

