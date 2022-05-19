Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2022: VIPS, KSS, BJ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.58% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.89%.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) was declining by more than 6% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.09 renminbi ($0.33) per diluted American depositary share, down from 2.41 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 1.09 renminbi per ADS.

Kohl's (KSS) was shedding more than 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.11, down from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) was over 7% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.87, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.