Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2022: GOOS,GOOS.TO,BBWI,UA,UAA,HOG

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in midday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Canada Goose (GOOS) climbed almost 10% after Thursday reporting a surprise Q4 profit, earning CA$0.04 ($0.03) per share during the three months ended April 3, up from net income of CA$0.01 per share during the year-ago period and beating analyst estimates expecting a break-even quarter for the upscale winterwear company.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) slid 6.5% on Thursday after the retailer slashed its FY23 profit outlook, now expecting to earn between $3.80 to $4.15 per share, compared with its prior forecast range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for non-GAAP EPS of $4.64 and $4.58 per share on a GAAP basis.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) stalled Thursday, with shares sinking 9.4%, after saying it was suspending all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks following a third-party supplier running into an unspecified "regulatory compliance matter" involving a component part used to produce Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) fell over 16% after CEO Patrik Frisk said he would step down on June 1 and be succeeded on an interim basis by chief operating officer Colin Browne during the search for a permanent chief executive at the athletic wear company.

