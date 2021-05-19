Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2021: VIPS,PRPL,TGT

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.9%.

In company news, Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) dropped 10.2% after Wednesday projecting sales for its current Q2 in a range of 28.9 billion to 30.1 billion renminbi, lagging Wall Street forecasts expecting the online retailer to generate 30.23 billion renminbi in Q2 sales.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) dropped 6.6% after the mattress company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of more than 7.3 million class A common shares previously owned by Coliseum Capital Partners at $30 apiece, or 7.1% under Tuesday's closing price.

Target (TGT) rose 5.4% after the retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $3.69 per share on $24.2 billion in sales for its Q1 ended May 1, blowing past year-ago comparisons and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.23 per share adjusted profit on $21.81 billion in sales.

