Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2021: TGT, LOW, VIPS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were falling in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.51% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by more than 1%.

Target (TGT) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.69 per share, up from $0.59 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.22. Target was up over 1% in recent trading.

Lowe's (LOW) reported Q1 earnings of $3.21 per share, up from $1.76 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $2.53. Lowe's was recently declining by 2.5%.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) reported Q1 adjusted profit of 2.41 renminbi ($0.37) per American depositary share, up from 1.44 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a net profit of 2.19 renminbi per ADS. Vipshop was over 6% lower recently.

