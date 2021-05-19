Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2021: TCOM,VIPS,PRPL,TGT

Consumer stocks lost more ground Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was falling 1.3%.

In company news, Target (TGT) shares rose 5.2% after the retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $3.69 per share on $24.2 billion in sales for its Q1 ended May 1, blowing past year-ago comparisons and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.23 per share adjusted profit on $21.81 billion in sales.

Trip.com (TCOM) climbed 3.8% after the Chinese travel reservations website overnight reported a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.05 per American depositary share on $628 million in revenue, topping Wall Street expectations for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.33 per ADS on $467.6 million in revenue.

On the losing side, Purple Innovation (PRPL) dropped 4.1% after the mattress company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of more than 7.3 million class A common shares previously owned by Coliseum Capital Partners at $30 apiece, or 7.1% under Tuesday's closing price.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) dropped more than 11% after projecting sales for its current Q2 of 28.9 billion to 30.1 billion renminbi, lagging Wall Street forecasts expecting the online retailer to generate 30.23 billion renminbi in Q2 sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.