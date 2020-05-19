Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2020: BYD,BYND,CVNA

Consumer stocks were mixed in recent trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Boyd Gaming (BYD) climbed 8.1% after the casino company late Monday announced plans to reopen seven of its properties in Louisiana and Mississippi later this week. Two more casinos are slated to resume operations next week, it said.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was serving up a 6.8% gain on Tuesday after BTIG Research began analyst coverage of the plant-based meat substitute producer at buy with a $173 price target.

Carvana (CVNA) fell 8.8% after the e-commerce platform for used cars said it plans to sell 5 million Class A common shares in a public offering. Net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.