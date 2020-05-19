Consumer Sector Update for 05/19/2020: AAP, WMT, KSS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were little changed in premarket trading Tuesday. Consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down by 1% on light volume, while shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was up more than 7% even after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.91, down from $2.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $1.59.

Walmart (WMT) was gaining over 3% in value after it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.18 for Q1 of fiscal 2021, compared with $1.13 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09.

Kohl's (KSS) shares advanced 2% despite posting an adjusted loss of $3.20 per share for Q1, reversing adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago, and missing the average loss forecast of $1.76 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

