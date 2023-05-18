News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2023: GOOS, BBWI, WMT, XLP, XLY

May 18, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.2% higher.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was rallying over 10% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of 0.14 Canadian dollars ($0.10) per diluted share, up from CA$0.04 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended April 2 rose to CA$293.2 million from CA$223.1 million a year earlier.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) was more than 12% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.64 a year earlier but still above the $0.26 estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company also raised its fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS guidance.

Walmart (WMT) was rising past 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, up from $1.30 a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended April 30 rose to $151 billion from $140.29 billion a year earlier.

