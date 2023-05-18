Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2023: DIS, MSGE, PTON

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) has reportedly canceled plans to move forward with the construction of a new campus in central Florida and will no longer relocate 2,000 employees citing "new leadership and changing business conditions" in Florida.

Separately Disney's ESPN unit is planning to sell the sports channel directly to cable cord-cutters as a subscription-streaming service in the future, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. The shares rose 0.8%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is in talks to sell its theater and a service road for about $1 billion to Italy-based developer ASTM, Crain's reported late Wednesday. The shares were rising almost 13%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that a rear guard repair for the recalled Tread+ treadmill has been approved. Peloton shares were rising 2.2%.

