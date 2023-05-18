Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2023: DIS, MSGE, PTON

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Walt Disney's (DIS) ESPN unit is planning to sell the sports channel directly to cable cord-cutters as a subscription-streaming service in the future, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Disney shares edged up 0.1%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is in talks to sell its theater and a service road for around $1 billion to Italy-based developer ASTM, Crain's reported late Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares were rising past 12%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that a rear guard repair for the recalled Tread+ treadmill has been approved. Peloton shares were flat.

