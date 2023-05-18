News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2023: DIS, MSGE, PTON

May 18, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Walt Disney's (DIS) ESPN unit is planning to sell the sports channel directly to cable cord-cutters as a subscription-streaming service in the future, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Disney shares edged up 0.1%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is in talks to sell its theater and a service road for around $1 billion to Italy-based developer ASTM, Crain's reported late Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares were rising past 12%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that a rear guard repair for the recalled Tread+ treadmill has been approved. Peloton shares were flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
MSGE
PTON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.