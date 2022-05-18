Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2022: VTRU,LOW,DOYU,TJX,TGT

Consumer stocks were plunging Wednesday, with Target (TGT) eroding sentiment after its fiscal Q1 earnings missed Wall Street expectations as rising costs undermined profitability. Target shares dropped as much as 26% to touch a 19-month low while other retailers' stocks were also struggling this afternoon.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was dropping 6.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was posting a 6.6% retreat.

In company news, Vitru (VTRU) was getting a late bounce, rising 2.5%, following the digital education company saying it expects to close the acquisition of Brazilian rival Unicesumar on Friday, having secured the final antitrust approval for the deal.

TJX Companies (TJX) climbed 6.5% after the retailer beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 earnings, reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.68 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.60 per share adjusted profit.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) slid 5.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer's fiscal Q1 revenue missed Wall Street estimates and comparable sales fell more than expected as a prolonged winter season weighed on the home improvement retailer's do-it-yourself category.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) declined 8.6% after reporting an adjusted Q1 net loss of of 0.16 renminbi ($0.03) per American depositary share, down compared with a 0.10 renminbi loss during the March quarter last year for the Chinese online entertainment and gaming company. Revenue fell 16.3% to 1.8 billion renminbi but topped the three-analyst mean expecting 1.73 billion renminbi for the quarter.

