Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2022: TGT, LOW, ARCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP declined by 0.98% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 2%.

Target (TGT) fell more than 24% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.19 per diluted share, down from $3.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.06.

Lowe's (LOW) reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.51 per diluted share, up from $3.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $3.23. Lowe's was recently down more than 3%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) gained nearly 9% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share, as compared with a loss of $0.14 a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.06.

