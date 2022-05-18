Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2022: LOW, DOYU, TJX, TGT

Consumer stocks were reeling Wednesday, with Target (TGT) eroding sentiment after its Q1 earnings missed Wall Street expectations, falling over 40% compared with year-ago levels as rising costs undermined profitability. Target shares dropped as much as 26% to touch a 19-month low while other retailer stocks also were struggling this afternoon.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was dropping 5.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was posting a 6.4% retreat.

In company news, Lowe's Companies (LOW) slid 5.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported a 3.1% year-over-year decline in its Q1 sales, falling to $23.66 billion and trailing the analyst mean estimate expecting $23.72 billion for the quarter ended April 29. Comparable-store sales dropped 4%, also lagging Street views by 90 basis points.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) declined 6.3% after reporting an adjusted Q1 net loss of of 0.16 renminbi ($0.03) per American depositary share, down compared with a 0.10 renminbi loss during the March quarter last year for the Chinese online entertainment and gaming company. Revenue fell 16.3% to 1.8 billion renminbi but topped the three-analyst mean expecting 1.73 billion renminbi for the quarter.

TJX Companies (TJX) climbed 8.7% after the retailer beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 earnings, reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.68 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.60 per share adjusted profit.

