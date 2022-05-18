Markets
LOW

Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2022: LOW, DOYU, TJX, TGT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were reeling Wednesday, with Target (TGT) eroding sentiment after its Q1 earnings missed Wall Street expectations, falling over 40% compared with year-ago levels as rising costs undermined profitability. Target shares dropped as much as 26% to touch a 19-month low while other retailer stocks also were struggling this afternoon.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was dropping 5.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was posting a 6.4% retreat.

In company news, Lowe's Companies (LOW) slid 5.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported a 3.1% year-over-year decline in its Q1 sales, falling to $23.66 billion and trailing the analyst mean estimate expecting $23.72 billion for the quarter ended April 29. Comparable-store sales dropped 4%, also lagging Street views by 90 basis points.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) declined 6.3% after reporting an adjusted Q1 net loss of of 0.16 renminbi ($0.03) per American depositary share, down compared with a 0.10 renminbi loss during the March quarter last year for the Chinese online entertainment and gaming company. Revenue fell 16.3% to 1.8 billion renminbi but topped the three-analyst mean expecting 1.73 billion renminbi for the quarter.

TJX Companies (TJX) climbed 8.7% after the retailer beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 earnings, reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.68 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.60 per share adjusted profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW DOYU TJX TGT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular