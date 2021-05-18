Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2021: WMT, HD, CORE, PFGC, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Consumer stocks were gaining in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.14% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.19% higher in recent trading.

Walmart (WMT) was gaining more than 3% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, up from $1.18 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.21.

Home Depot (HD) was rallying past 1% as it posted fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.86 per share, up from earnings of $2.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $3.03.

Core-Mark (CORE) was up more than 5% after Performance Food Group (PFGC) said that it agreed to acquire the company in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $2.5 billion including debt. Under the terms of the deal, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 PFG share for each share they own.

