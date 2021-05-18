Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2021: SSP,AMZN,BABA,WMT,IQ

Consumer stocks were ending little changed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.4%.

In company news, EW Scripps (SSP) was ending about 1.1% higher after the broadcaster said it was partnering with Amazon.com's (AMZN) advertising service allowing local businesses on its Octane advertising platform to also appear on Amazon's streaming services in their local markets.

Alibaba (BABA) was 1.4% higher after the Masan Group said the Chinese e-commerce giant and Baring Private Equity Asia were leading a consortium that will pay $400 million to acquire a 5.5% equity stake in its CrownX consumer retail unit.

Walmart (WMT) climbed 2.4% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results and the retailer also raising its forecast for non-GAAP earnings and sales for its current FY22 ending next January.

iQIYI (IQ) rose more than 10% after the Chinese streaming entertainment company reported a Q1 net loss of 1.61 renminbi ($0.25) per American depositary share on revenue of $7.97 billion renminbi, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 2.35 renminbi per ADS on 7.66 billion renminbi in revenue.

