Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2020: NXST,ERI,WYND,JBT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 3.8%.

In company news, Nexstar Media Group (NXST) was ahead 8.5% after the broadcaster Monday said it would no longer give its top executives with multi-year contracts guaranteed annual pay raises. The decision follows talks with key shareholders and a vote for a so-called "say on pay" resolution at its 2019 annual meeting in response to a new contract for Nexstar CEO Perry Sook last year that contained a guaranteed base salary along with bonus and stock incentive targets over several years.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) climbed almost 21% after the company said it reopened three of its casinos in Louisiana earlier Monday afternoon. The facilities in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and Shreveport will follow state rules limiting the number of gaming positions to 50% of their prior levels and guest count at 25% of maximum occupancy.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) was nearly 19% higher after the vacation timeshare company said it would start a phased reopening during the current quarter and continue to ramp up operations through the summer. The company also will create an internal task force to consult with health experts and comply with government guidelines, it said.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) rose over 12% after the food and beverage processor set a $0.10 per share cash dividend, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable June 11 to investors of record on May 28.

