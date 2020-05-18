Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2020: IGT, WSM, KHC, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed in pre-bell trading Monday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were broadly unchanged.

International Game Technology (IGT) was up more than 5% as it posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.08, down from $0.12 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $940.2 million, lower than $1.14 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of $935.5 million for the recent quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) was over 6% higher despite saying it will extend its temporary closure of US and Canada stores through May 31 at locations where retail restrictions continue.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is considering selling its Australia/New Zealand operations, which could be worth about AUD1 billion ($643 million), Seeking Alpha reported, citing a report published by The Australian newspaper. Kraft Heinz shares advanced by more than 2% in recent trading.

