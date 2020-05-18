Consumer Sector Update for 05/18/2020: ERI,WYND,JBT

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 3.9%.

In company news, Eldorado Resorts (ERI) climbed almost 20% after the company said it reopened three of its casinos in Louisiana at 12 pm ET on Monday. The facilities in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and Shreveport will follow state rules limiting the number of gaming positions to 50% of their prior levels and guest count at 25% of maximum occupancy.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) was nearly 18% higher after the vacation timeshare company said it would start a phased reopening during the current quarter and continue to ramp up operations through the summer. The company also will create an internal task force to consult with health experts and comply with government guidelines, it said.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) rose almost 13% after the food and beverage processor late Friday declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable June 11 to investors of record on May 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.