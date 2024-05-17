Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2024: KR, ACI, GIL, WMT, GME

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell denied without prejudice the Federal Trade Commission's motion to compel Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) to produce documents on their divestiture plans as part of their proposed merger. Kroger shares fell 0.8%, and Albertsons dropped 1.2%.

Gildan Activewear (GIL) asked shareholders to vote for its board nominees as it heads for the annual meeting May 28. The shares slipped 0.5%.

Walmart (WMT) shares added 1% after many analysts raised their price targets on the stock, a day after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and raised full-year guidance.

GameStop (GME) shares tumbled 22% after the company reported preliminary results indicating a slump in fiscal Q1 sales, while the video-game retailer said it may sell up to 45 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.