Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2024: GME, WSM, TSLA

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.2%.

In corporate news, GameStop (GME) shares tumbled 25% after reporting preliminary results that pointed to a sharp year-over-year decline in fiscal Q1 sales, while the video game retailer said it may sell up to 45 million of its class A shares.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is positioned for more upside than downside potential in fiscal Q1 as the home goods retailer likely gained market share despite industry headwinds, Wedbush said in a Friday note. Williams-Sonoma shares were shedding 1.2%.

Tesla (TSLA) is seeking to build a data center in China to power its cars' self-driving capabilities, Reuters reported Friday. Tesla added 1.4%.

