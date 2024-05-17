Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2024: GME, DESP, RLX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.4% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

GameStop (GME) stock was down more than 19% after the company said it expects fiscal Q1 net sales of $872 million to $892 million, compared with $1.24 billion a year earlier. The company also filed a prospectus supplement related to an offering of up to 45 million Class A common shares.

Despegar.com (DESP) stock was up past 12% after the company said overnight it swung to Q1 earnings amid higher revenue.

RLX Technology (RLX) shares were up more than 2% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

