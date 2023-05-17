Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2023: TGT, STLA

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% softer and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.1%.

In company news, Target (TGT) beat street estimates for Q1 profit and sales but issued sales guidance for Q2 and 2023 that fell short of analysts' expectations and reflected forecasts for decelerating consumer spending. The retailer's shares were up 2.8%.

Stellantis (STLA) has warned the UK government that it might have to close its factories in the country if the Brexit deal is not renegotiated, BBC reported, citing a submission to a Commons inquiry into electric car production. Stellantis was up 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.