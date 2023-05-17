Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2023: SMFL, WGO, TGT, STLA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2%.

In company news, Smart for Life (SMFL) shares jumped past 40% after the company said it executed a strategic agreement with CloudKitchens for rapid local delivery of high-protein ice cream bars.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) said it is extending its collaboration with the National Park Foundation through 2025. Shares advanced 3.8%.

Target (TGT) beat street estimates for Q1 profit and sales but issued sales guidance for Q2 and 2023 that fell short of analysts' expectations and reflected forecasts for decelerating consumer spending. The retailer's shares were up 2.4%.

Stellantis (STLA) has warned the UK government that it might have to close its factories in the country if the Brexit deal is not renegotiated, BBC reported, citing a submission to a Commons inquiry into electric car production. Stellantis was up 2%.

