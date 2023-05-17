Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2023: MANU, RLX, EVGO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Manchester United (MANU) has received an increased offer to acquire the team from an investor group led by former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Jassim, according to media reports. Manchester United was climbing past 4% in recent premarket activity.

RLX Technology (RLX) was more than 5% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of about 0.14 renminbi ($0.02) per diluted American depositary share, down from about 0.28 renminbi a year earlier.

EVgo (EVGO) was down more than 10% after saying it has started a public offering of $125 million of its Class A stock to raise funds for general corporate purposes.

