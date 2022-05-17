Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2022: WMT, JD, HD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive

Walmart (WMT) was declining by nearly 7% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, down from $1.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.48.

JD.com (JD) was rallying past 8% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 1.26 renminbi ($0.20) per diluted share, up from 1.23 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.24.

Home Depot (HD) was nearly 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $4.09 per diluted share, up from $3.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $3.70.

