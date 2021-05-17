Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2021: PRPL, APPH, TWNK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.17% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat recently.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was climbing past 5% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, up from $0.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.13.

AppHarvest (APPH) was up more than 2% even after it reported a widened Q1 net loss of $0.35 per share, as compared with a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. The Capital IQ estimate was a loss of $0.25 per share.

Hostess Brands (TWNK) was marginally higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.14 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.19.

