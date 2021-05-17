Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2021: NAPA,DDS,HOG,T,DISCA,DISCB,DISCK

Consumer stocks were ending lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1%, giving back a small midday gain, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Poshmark (POSH) fell 7.9% JMP Securities cut its price target for the fashion social marketplace by $28 to $57 a share although it also kept is market outperform rating for the company's stock.

Harley Davidson (HOG) climbed 8.6% after the European Union postponed plans to increase tariffs on scores of American products, including motorcycles, that were set kick in June 1.

Dillard (DDS) rose over 16% after the retailer authorized a new, open-ended $500 million stock buyback program.

Among decliners, AT&T (T) fell 2.8%, reversing a 5.1% rise earlier Monday to a 14-month high, after announcing plans to combine its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) to create a standalone streaming media company. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the merged companies in exchange for $43 billion in cash and debt securities. Discovery class A shares were down 4.5%.

