Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2021: DDS,HOG,T,DISCA,DISCB,DISCK

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Dillard (DDS) rose nearly 19% after the retailer authorized a new, open-ended $500 million stock buyback program.

Harley Davidson (HOG) climbed 7.2% after the European Union postponed plans to increase tariffs on scores of American products, including motorcycles, that were set kick in June 1.

AT&T (T) was fractionally higher, easing from a 5.1% rise to a 14-month high earlier Monday, after announcing plans to combine its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) to create a standalone company. As part of the deal, Discovery will acquire WarnerMedia in an all-stock transaction that will see AT&T receive $43 billion in cash and debt securities. Discovery class A shares were 4% lower in recent trade.

