Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2024: WMT, JD, GOOS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently.

Walmart (WMT) rose past 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also said it now expects to meet the high-end or "slightly" exceed its initial outlook for the full fiscal year.

JD.com (JD) was up more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) advanced by more than 14% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.