News & Insights

Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2024: WMT, JD, GOOS, XLP, XLY

May 16, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently.

Walmart (WMT) rose past 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also said it now expects to meet the high-end or "slightly" exceed its initial outlook for the full fiscal year.

JD.com (JD) was up more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) advanced by more than 14% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
JD
GOOS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.