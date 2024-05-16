News & Insights

UAL

Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2024: UAL, RL, WMT, UA

May 16, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) decreasing 0.4%.

In corporate news, United Airlines (UAL) is no longer under a Federal Aviation Administration-mandated operational freeze, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a company message to employees it has viewed. The airline's shares were shedding 0.2%.

Ralph Lauren's (RL) transformation "will lead to upside EPS surprises and drive stock price appreciation" in the next 12 months,

UBS Securities said Thursday. UBS raised the price target on the company to $250 from $244 and reiterated its buy rating. Ralph Lauren shares were shedding 1.1%.

Walmart (WMT) shares popped 7.4% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also said it now expects to meet the high-end or "slightly" exceed its initial outlook for the full fiscal year.

Under Armour (UA) reported mixed fiscal Q4 results and offered a downbeat outlook on Thursday fueled by ongoing softness in North America, while the sportswear maker launched a restructuring plan that includes expected layoffs. Its shares fell 1.6%.

