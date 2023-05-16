News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2023: HD, MNSO, YSG, XLP, XLY

May 16, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.14% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.6%.

Home Depot (HD) fell by nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.82 per diluted share, down from $4.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.79.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) was more than 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 1.52 renminbi ($0.22) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.36 renminbi a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.24 renminbi.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) gained more than 2% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of 0.05 renminbi ($0.01) per American depositary share, narrower than the 0.24 renminbi loss per ADS a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of 0.15 renminbi per ADS.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
