News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2023: DIS, CMCSA, ONON, HD

May 16, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended May 13 rose 1.6% from a year earlier after a 1.3% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) asked a Florida court to dismiss a lawsuit by the board of supervisors tasked by Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee the company's special tax district, CNBC reported. Disney shares were falling 1.9%.

Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to sell its 33% stake in streaming service Hulu to Walt Disney at the start of the next year, CNBC reported, citing Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts. Comcast shares were down 1%.

On Holding's (ONON) shares tumbled past 9% even after it posted higher Q1 earnings and net sales that beat Street estimates.

Home Depot (HD) lowered its fiscal 2023 outlook as the home improvement retailer reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales, weighed down by lumber deflation and unfavorable weather. Shares were down 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
CMCSA
ONON
HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.