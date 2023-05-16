Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2023: DIS, CMCSA, ONON, HD

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended May 13 rose 1.6% from a year earlier after a 1.3% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) asked a Florida court to dismiss a lawsuit by the board of supervisors tasked by Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee the company's special tax district, CNBC reported. Disney shares were falling 1.9%.

Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to sell its 33% stake in streaming service Hulu to Walt Disney at the start of the next year, CNBC reported, citing Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts. Comcast shares were down 1%.

On Holding's (ONON) shares tumbled past 9% even after it posted higher Q1 earnings and net sales that beat Street estimates.

Home Depot (HD) lowered its fiscal 2023 outlook as the home improvement retailer reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales, weighed down by lumber deflation and unfavorable weather. Shares were down 2.2%.

