Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2022: WEBR, WING, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.01% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advanced 0.12%.

Weber (WEBR) was down more than 19% as it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.02 per diluted share. Four out of five analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.16.

Wingstop (WING) was almost 5% higher after saying it signed an agreement for development rights in South Korea.

McDonald's (MCD) said it is pursuing the sale of its entire portfolio in Russia amid the war in Ukraine. According to the company, the move is expected to result in a non-cash write-off of about $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. McDonald's was marginally lower recently.

