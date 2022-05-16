Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2022: SAVE,JBLU,ULCC,PTON,HEAR,YOU

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 2.2%.

In company news, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) climbed almost 13% after the discount carrier this afternoon said its board of directors would review an unsolicited $3.26 billion tender offer received Monday from JetBlue Airlines (JBLU). In a statement, JetBlue said its $30-per-share buyout offer was fully funded compared with a "high-risk and low-value" rival bid from Frontier Airlines (ULCC), adding it was ready to negotiate a consensual transaction at $33-per-share in good faith. JetBlue shares were 5.8% lower in late trade while Frontier was climbing 6.1%.

Peloton (PTON) slid 2.3% after the exercise-equipment company Monday said it has settled all of its pending litigation with privately held rival iFIT, which agreed to remove on-demand leaderboard technology from its products while Peloton will license selected iFIT patents for its remote-control technologies. Other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) rose 5.7% after saying it will name three director nominees supported by The Donerail Group to its board as part of a broader agreement between the gaming- and audio-equipment company and the activist investors. An incumbent Turtle Beach director also will resign from the board and the company will begin a review of its strategic options as part of the deal with Donerail.

Clear Secure (YOU) climbed nearly 13% after the airport check-in and security company Monday authorized a new $100 million stock-buyback program.

