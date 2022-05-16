Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2022: PTON,HEAR,YOU

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 2.3%.

In company news, Peloton (PTON) slid 2.5% after the exercise-equipment company Monday said it has settled all of its pending litigation with privately held rival iFIT, which agreed to remove on-demand leaderboard technology from its products while Peloton will license selected iFIT patents for its remote-control technologies. Other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) rose 5% after saying it will name three director nominees supported by The Donerail Group to its board as part of a broader agreement between the gaming- and audio-equipment company and the activist investors. An incumbent Turtle Beach director also will resign from the board and the company will begin a review of its strategic options as part of the deal with Donerail.

Clear Secure (YOU) climbed over 15% after the airport check-in and security company Monday authorized a new $100 million stock-buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.