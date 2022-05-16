Markets
PTON

Consumer Sector Update for 05/16/2022: PTON,HEAR,YOU

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 2.3%.

In company news, Peloton (PTON) slid 2.5% after the exercise-equipment company Monday said it has settled all of its pending litigation with privately held rival iFIT, which agreed to remove on-demand leaderboard technology from its products while Peloton will license selected iFIT patents for its remote-control technologies. Other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) rose 5% after saying it will name three director nominees supported by The Donerail Group to its board as part of a broader agreement between the gaming- and audio-equipment company and the activist investors. An incumbent Turtle Beach director also will resign from the board and the company will begin a review of its strategic options as part of the deal with Donerail.

Clear Secure (YOU) climbed over 15% after the airport check-in and security company Monday authorized a new $100 million stock-buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON HEAR YOU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular