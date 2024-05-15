Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2024: DOLE, BOOT, ARCO, XLP, XLY

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 0.9%.

Dole (DOLE) was up more than 4% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) fell more than 3% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 net income and net sales.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) was more than 1% lower after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share, down from $0.18 a year earlier.

