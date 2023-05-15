Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2023: SHAK, REAL, RELL

Consumer stocks were mixed on Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Shake Shack (SHAK) may face a proxy battle from activist investor Engaged Capital, which is reportedly seeking three seats on its board. The restaurant chain's shares were up past 9%.

The RealReal's (REAL) shares jumped past 19% after Scion Asset Management disclosed ownership of a stake.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) shares were up almost 3% after it launched its ULTRAUPS3000 Hybrid Ultracapacitor Uninterrupted Power Supply for wind turbine control systems and other industrial applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.