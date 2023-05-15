News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2023: SHAK, REAL, RELL

May 15, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed on Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Shake Shack (SHAK) may face a proxy battle from activist investor Engaged Capital, which is reportedly seeking three seats on its board. The restaurant chain's shares were up past 9%.

The RealReal's (REAL) shares jumped past 19% after Scion Asset Management disclosed ownership of a stake.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) shares were up almost 3% after it launched its ULTRAUPS3000 Hybrid Ultracapacitor Uninterrupted Power Supply for wind turbine control systems and other industrial applications.

