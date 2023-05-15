Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2023: NGMS, BTI, SHAK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.2% lower.

NeoGames (NGMS) was up more than 114%, a day after the company said it agreed to be acquired by Australian gambling machine manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure for $29.50 per share in cash, valuing NeoGames at about $1.20 billion.

British American Tobacco (BTI) said Monday it has named Tadeu Marroco as chief executive, succeeding Jack Bowles. British American Tobacco was up more than 1%.

Shake Shack (SHAK) shareholder Engaged Capital is planning to launch a proxy fight as it seeks three seats on the burger chain's board, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Shake Shack was over 5% higher in recent Monday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.