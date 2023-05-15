Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2023: AMZN, SHAK, REAL, RELL

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed, erasing earlier losses.

In company news, Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Games and Embracer Group's Middle-earth Enterprises said they have entered into an agreement for Amazon Games to develop and publish a massively multiplayer online game based on "The Lord of the Rings." Amazon shares were up 0.7%.

Shake Shack (SHAK) may face a proxy battle from activist investor Engaged Capital, which is reportedly seeking three seats on its board. The restaurant chain's shares jumped 7.5%.

The RealReal's (REAL) shares surged 15% after Scion Asset Management disclosed an ownership stake.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) shares were up 2% after the company launched its ULTRAUPS3000 Hybrid Ultracapacitor Uninterrupted Power Supply for wind turbine control systems and other industrial applications.

