Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2020: SQBG,JCP,DKNG,VFC

Consumer stocks extended their Friday advance this afternoon despite the Commerce Department Friday reporting a record 16.4% decline in US retail sales during April, topping economist forecasts expecting a 12% slide. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% in late trade while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead over 1.0%.

In company news, Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) slid almost 14% lower after the apparel company Friday warned its ability to continue as a going concern was in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of retail stores carrying its clothes. The company also reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.16 per share, more than doubling its $0.07 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last while revenue dropped 20.7% year-over-year to $20.2 million.

JC Penney (JCP) jumped out to a 20% gain on Friday after the struggling department-store retailer said it paid the $17 million in interest due for its senior secured term loan facility before the five-day grace period expired later Thursday.

DraftKings (DKNG) climbed more than 14% on Friday after the online sports-betting company reported a 30% increase in revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $88.5 million during the three months ended March 31 from $68.1 million during the same quarter last year. The company, which completed its merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisition on April 23, also said it does not expect the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant impact on its FY21 results or its long-term plans.

VF (VFC) dropped 6.5% after the apparel company trailed year-ago comparisons and also missed Wall Street estimates with its fiscal Q4 results. Adjusted EPS was $0.10 on $2.10 billion in net sales during the three months ended March 28, down from $0.33 on $2.36 billion in sales during the same quarter last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.15 per share and $2.30 billion in sales.

