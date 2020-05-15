Consumer Sector Update for 05/15/2020: JCP, VFC, JD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were inactive pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged in recent trading.

J.C. Penney (JCP) was down more than 14% as CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the company could file for bankruptcy in Texas as early as Friday morning. However, that could still be delayed as talks with lenders for a $450 million loan could stretch over the weekend, the sources said.

VF (VFC) was over 4% lower as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.10, down from $0.33 a year earlier. Segment revenue totaled $2.10 billion, down from $2.36 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.15 and revenue of $2.30 billion.

JD.com (JD) was climbing nearly 3% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.98 ($0.28) per American depositary share, falling from RMB2.23 a year earlier. Earnings per American depositary shares were still higher than the RMB0.63 average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

