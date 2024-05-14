Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2024: BABA, ONON, SE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5% recently.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) fell by nearly 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 10.14 renminbi ($1.40) per diluted American depositary share, down from 10.71 renminbi a year earlier.

On Holding (ONON) rose past 16% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Sea (SE) advanced by over 5% after it reported a Q1 revenue of $3.73 billion, compared with $3.04 billion a year earlier.

