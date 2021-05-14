Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2021: DIS, GPK, FREE, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Consumer stocks were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.24% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing 0.76%.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported mixed fiscal Q2 results and was declining more than 3%.

Graphic Packaging (GPK) was over 2% higher after announcing that it agreed to acquire AR Packaging Group AB from CVC Funds for about $1.45 billion in cash.

Whole Earth Brands (FREE) reported Q1 net revenue of $105.8 million, up from $66.0 million a year ago and ahead of the consensus. Whole Earth Brands was up more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

