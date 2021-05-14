Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2021: DIS, GPK, FREE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.24% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing 0.76%.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported mixed fiscal Q2 results and was declining more than 3%.

Graphic Packaging (GPK) was over 2% higher after announcing that it agreed to acquire AR Packaging Group AB from CVC Funds for about $1.45 billion in cash.

Whole Earth Brands (FREE) reported Q1 net revenue of $105.8 million, up from $66.0 million a year ago and ahead of the consensus. Whole Earth Brands was up more than 2%.

