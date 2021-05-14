Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2021: DDS,VVNT,FTCH

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.4%.

In company news, Dillard's (DDS) rose over 22% after the retailer reported Q1 net income of $7.25 per share, reversing a $6.94 per share loss during the year-ago quarter, while net sales increased 65.5% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.56 per share profit on $1.27 billion in sales.

Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) climbed over 23% after reporting a 13.6% rise in revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to $343.3 million during the three months ended March 31 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $332.8 million in Q1 revenue.

Farfetch (FTCH) was nearly 13% higher after the luxury fashion website said its Q1 revenue grew 46% compared with the same quarter last year to $485 million, beating the $455 million Street view.

