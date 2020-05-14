Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2020: RVLV, NCLH, TPR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were down during Thursday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were trading fractionally lower.

Revolve Group (RVLV) rose more than 10% after reporting Q1 EPS of $0.06, down from $0.07 a year earlier. Sales for the quarter were $146.1 million, up from $137.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) retreated more than 3%. The company reported Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.99 per share, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.83 reported a year earlier. Revenue totaled $1.25 billion for the March quarter, down from $1.4 billion for the year-ago period.

Tapestry (TPR) also slipped over 3%. The luxury brand retailer said it has started the process of reopening its stores in North America, Europe, and some parts of Asia. It plans to offer a mix of in-store shopping, curbside and storefront pickup services.

