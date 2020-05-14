Markets
RVLV

Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2020: RVLV, NCLH, TPR, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were down during Thursday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were trading fractionally lower.

Revolve Group (RVLV) rose more than 10% after reporting Q1 EPS of $0.06, down from $0.07 a year earlier. Sales for the quarter were $146.1 million, up from $137.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) retreated more than 3%. The company reported Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.99 per share, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.83 reported a year earlier. Revenue totaled $1.25 billion for the March quarter, down from $1.4 billion for the year-ago period.

Tapestry (TPR) also slipped over 3%. The luxury brand retailer said it has started the process of reopening its stores in North America, Europe, and some parts of Asia. It plans to offer a mix of in-store shopping, curbside and storefront pickup services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RVLV NCLH TPR XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular