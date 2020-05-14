Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2020: LAUR,LEG,NCLH,FLO

Consumer stocks remain split between winners and losers, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing over 1.0%.

In company news, Laureate Education (LAUR) was 8% higher after a new regulatory filing Thursday showed chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Charhon Monday purchased another 101,118 of the higher-education company's shares at $8.94 each, more than doubling his prior stake to a total of 202,922 shares.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) climbed just over 9% after Raymond James Thursday raised its investment recommendation on the home furnishings seller to strong buy from market perform previously and also set a $32 price target on the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) was 2% higher Thursday afternoon, reversing an earlier 10.3% decline that followed the company reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.99 per share, down from a $0.83 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.69 per share adjusted net loss.

Flowers Foods (FLO) turned little changed this afternoon, giving back a nearly 7% gain earlier Thursday that followed the packaged bakery products company reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.41 per share, up from $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, also exceeding the $1.32 billion Street view.

