Markets
FLO

Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2020: FLO,LEG,NCLH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Flowers Foods (FLO) rose 1% after the packaged bakery products company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.41 per share, up from $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, also exceeding the $1.32 billion Street view.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) climbed just over 7% after Raymond James Thursday raised its investment recommendation on the home furnishings seller to strong buy from market perform previously and also set a $32 price target on the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) turned about 1% higher Thursday afternoon, reversing an earlier 10.3% decline that followed the company reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.99 per share, down from a $0.83 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.69 per share adjusted net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLO LEG NCLH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular