Consumer Sector Update for 05/14/2020: FLO,LEG,NCLH

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Flowers Foods (FLO) rose 1% after the packaged bakery products company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.41 per share, up from $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, also exceeding the $1.32 billion Street view.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) climbed just over 7% after Raymond James Thursday raised its investment recommendation on the home furnishings seller to strong buy from market perform previously and also set a $32 price target on the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) turned about 1% higher Thursday afternoon, reversing an earlier 10.3% decline that followed the company reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.99 per share, down from a $0.83 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.69 per share adjusted net loss.

